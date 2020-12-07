Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at $48,504,338.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $111.78 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $114.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average of $90.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

