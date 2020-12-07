Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $12,299,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,587 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 1,922.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after buying an additional 1,535,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,418 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $128,189.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 60,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $2,424,229.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,898,530 shares in the company, valued at $75,580,479.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,658,784 shares of company stock worth $92,510,950.

Shares of SNAP opened at $47.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

