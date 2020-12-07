Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Weld Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Jack in the Box as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 43.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $92.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In related news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,036 shares of company stock worth $257,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.21.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

