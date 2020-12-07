Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. Vornado Realty Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 63.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 187,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 72,814 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,900,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,483,000 after purchasing an additional 436,217 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,119,000 after purchasing an additional 283,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,303,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130,272 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

