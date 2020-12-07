Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $932,000 Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Weld Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of SeaWorld Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $29.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.33. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $163,647.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $205,528.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,429 shares of company stock worth $993,175. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

