Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,223 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 353.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Welltower makes up about 0.6% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,029 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,260,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Welltower by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,450 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.32.

NYSE WELL opened at $64.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.89. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

