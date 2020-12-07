Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,150 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 22.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 124,328 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kohl’s by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 104,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE:KSS opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.68. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

KSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.