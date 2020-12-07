Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,814 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,814 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 71.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,252,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after purchasing an additional 941,325 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 47.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,576,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 506,958 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 234,155 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Trinity Industries by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 232,858 shares during the period. Finally, Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin bought 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,486.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.77 and a beta of 1.59. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

