Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases 55,556 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 372.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,556 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in nVent Electric by 150.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $23.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -81.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

