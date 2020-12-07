Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,687 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,208,283,000 after acquiring an additional 70,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,593,000 after buying an additional 3,070,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,095,000 after buying an additional 5,042,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after buying an additional 248,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,288,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $375,015,000 after buying an additional 137,939 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,308. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $167.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $164.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.83.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

