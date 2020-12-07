Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Viasat by 81.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 32.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 18.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,766.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

