Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,679 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,207,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 451.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,011,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RE. UBS Group raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.45.

Shares of RE opened at $234.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

