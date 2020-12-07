Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 2,945 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Weld Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $198.85 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $218.77. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

