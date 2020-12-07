Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 4,175 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Weld Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 405.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $150.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.82. The company has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

