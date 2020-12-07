Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 42,069 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Weld Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,069 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 174.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Old Republic International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 73.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Old Republic International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSE ORI opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $23.62.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,789.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $26,966.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,894 shares of company stock valued at $65,327 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

