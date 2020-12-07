Weld Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.3% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 81.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,007,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after acquiring an additional 900,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $72.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $86.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

In related news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $703,530.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $268,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,010. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

