West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,958,248,000 after acquiring an additional 938,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after purchasing an additional 573,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,907,816,000 after purchasing an additional 267,185 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,248,000 after purchasing an additional 172,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,273,000 after purchasing an additional 162,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $271.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $305.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.19.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

