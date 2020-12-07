WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.14

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 5417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPI. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

