Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Purchased by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,971 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Workiva by 578.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,590,259.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,969.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 315,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,504,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,263 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WK. ValuEngine cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Shares of WK opened at $76.92 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

