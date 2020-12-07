Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.64. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.72. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.35 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBIN. BidaskClub cut Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merchants Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1,233.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 55,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 393.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25,186 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $372,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 32.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 45.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

