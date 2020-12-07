Zacks: Analysts Anticipate XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.13 Million

Brokerages expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to announce sales of $10.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $19.96 million. XOMA posted sales of $420,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,311.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $12.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $23.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.95 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $20.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million.

XOMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In related news, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 51,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $942,089.12. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 22,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $410,611.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,721 and sold 50,000 shares valued at $1,517,597. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in XOMA by 45.2% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,026,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 7.3% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth approximately $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $32.99. 483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,769. XOMA has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.62 million, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

