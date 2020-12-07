Zacks: Analysts Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. 8X8 posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 13,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $210,515.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $36,726.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,690 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in 8X8 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 98,692 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in 8X8 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,305,000 after buying an additional 1,403,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

EGHT stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $21.57.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

