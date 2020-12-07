Zacks: Analysts Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Brokerages expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GPK. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. 23,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

