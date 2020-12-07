Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Earnings of $4.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report earnings of $4.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.80 and the highest is $4.39. eHealth reported earnings per share of $4.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $6.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink upgraded eHealth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In related news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $303,369.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth $55,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 121.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in eHealth by 897.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of eHealth stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $75.93. 2,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.83. eHealth has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $152.19.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.