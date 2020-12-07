Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). iQIYI posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 52.56% and a negative net margin of 26.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. New Street Research lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of iQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

iQIYI stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at $59,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 41.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

