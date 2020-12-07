Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MITO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MITO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 2.37.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

