Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) to Announce $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) to announce $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Triton International’s earnings. Triton International reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triton International will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Triton International.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

In related news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,780,439 shares of company stock valued at $405,828,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Triton International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 1,970.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Triton International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Triton International by 504.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Triton International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRTN opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Triton International has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.51%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

