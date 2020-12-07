Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.08. CNH Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Melius upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,643,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 65,551 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 80,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.67. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $11.43.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

