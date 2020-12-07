Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Exelixis posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $122,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,252. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 16.4% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 526,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 147.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 152.9% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 330,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 147,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.