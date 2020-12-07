Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INTEQ. ValuEngine cut shares of Intelsat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intelsat in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of INTEQ opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.07. Intelsat has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $489.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intelsat will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

