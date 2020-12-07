Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KIGRY. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of KIGRY opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

