Zacks Investment Research Lowers LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised LG Display from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

LG Display stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. LG Display has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.16.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that LG Display will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

