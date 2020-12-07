Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ODT. BidaskClub cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Ci Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of ODT stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $628.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, Director Aaron I. Davis bought 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $276,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 110,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,880.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 344,882 shares of company stock worth $4,665,229. 48.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

