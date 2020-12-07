Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ZNOG opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

