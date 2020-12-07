Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP lowered its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,711 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned 0.06% of Zoom Video Communications worth $79,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after buying an additional 6,390,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after buying an additional 3,995,923 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,253,000 after buying an additional 1,925,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $213,266,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ZM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $4.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $414.35. The stock had a trading volume of 36,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,413,581. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.85 billion, a PE ratio of 525.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $467.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.12.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 64,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.37, for a total transaction of $30,423,162.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,063,305.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total value of $4,080,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,675 shares of company stock valued at $97,597,029. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

