Zovio Inc (NYSE:ZVO) Shares Bought by Venator Capital Management Ltd.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zovio Inc (NYSE:ZVO) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Zovio comprises approximately 0.8% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.90% of Zovio worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZVO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Zovio during the third quarter valued at $1,434,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Zovio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Zovio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zovio by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,839,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zovio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000.

ZVO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,943. Zovio Inc has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.

Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $102.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZVO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zovio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

In related news, Director John Kiely purchased 10,000 shares of Zovio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,322.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

