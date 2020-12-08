11,632 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Bought by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $425,146.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.81.

Shares of BHC opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

