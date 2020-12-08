1,276 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 54.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.22.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 37,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $224.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

