1,441 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,182. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $149.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.55 and its 200-day moving average is $141.43. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.