14,462 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 405.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $151.99 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Securiti raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

