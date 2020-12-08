150,000 Shares in Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU) Acquired by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,391,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the third quarter worth $5,070,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,549,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,042,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,042,000.

Get Vector Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:VACQU opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.