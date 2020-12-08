200,000 Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) Purchased by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the third quarter worth about $10,443,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the third quarter worth about $6,024,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the third quarter worth about $5,020,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the third quarter worth about $4,992,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the third quarter worth about $4,920,000.

ACTCU stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

There is no company description available for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.

