216,035 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 216,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,621,000 after buying an additional 1,823,668 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,730,000. Stadion Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,458,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 210,049.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 195,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,847,000 after acquiring an additional 195,346 shares during the period. Finally, QVT Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 309,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,296,000 after acquiring an additional 113,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $147.81 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $149.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.24.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.