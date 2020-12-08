2,364 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Bought by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK opened at $245.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,709 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.