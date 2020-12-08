32,458 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,582 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after acquiring an additional 684,114 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

