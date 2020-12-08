35,889 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.55.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $388.96 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $404.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.82.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

