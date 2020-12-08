38,506 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Bought by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,560,000. Polar Capital LLP owned about 0.06% of Coupa Software as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 16.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COUP. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.39.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $278,390.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,163.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.47, for a total value of $12,123,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,085,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,638,399. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $323.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $353.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -193.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

