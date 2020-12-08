50,000 Shares in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Purchased by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 3.17% of Pershing Square Tontine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSTH. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth $204,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at about $287,000.

NYSE PSTH opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

There is no company description available for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.

