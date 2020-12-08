500,000 Shares in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Bought by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.75% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETAC opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

