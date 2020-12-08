500,000 Shares in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) Acquired by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWCTU. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,012,000.

TWC Tech Holdings II stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

